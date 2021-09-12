Madhya Pradesh: Free pani-puri to the residents on the birth of a girl child

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): A paani-puri stall owner has given a feast to the residents of Bimakunj, Kolar in the Bhopal district on Sunday after he became a father of a girl child.

The stall owner, Anchal Gupta distributed paani-puri free of cost to everyone participating in his happiness.

The video of Gupta ji offering free pani puri went viral on social media on Sunday evening.

Gupta ji told the media that he always had a desire of having a girl child. He is thankful to the God who has blessed him with a baby girl, Gupta added.

He also remarked that before the birth of the baby he had made a promise that if he had a baby girl then he would make pani puri free for one day.

On getting the baby girl in his house, he expressed his happiness in the form of distributing the free paani puri to the residents of the area. He also invited people to participate in his happiness.

On this occasion approximately a thousand people participated in the feast and praised the efforts of Gupta ji.

Published on: Sunday, September 12, 2021, 07:40 PM IST