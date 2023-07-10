 Madhya Pradesh: Four Youths Stuck On Rocks In Bhedaghat, Rescue Opp On
Madhya Pradesh: Four Youths Stuck On Rocks In Bhedaghat, Rescue Opp On

The youths had gone fishing at Bhedaghat when the water-level rose suddenly in the river taking the youth off guard.

FP News ServiceUpdated: Monday, July 10, 2023, 12:36 AM IST
article-image

Jabalpur (Madhya Pradesh): Four youths got stranded on rocks in middle of River Narmada in Jabalpur on Sunday evening. The youths had gone fishing at Bhedaghat when the water-level rose suddenly in the river taking the youth off guard.  Local administration has launched the rescue operation to bring the youths to safe place, however, darkness is hampering the operation, official told Free Press. 

article-image
