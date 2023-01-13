Madhya Pradesh: Four-year-old kindergarten girl molested by school driver in Narsinghpur

Representative Image |

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): A four-year-old kindergarten student of of a private school was allegedly molested by a school driver in Narsinghpur district, said the police on Friday. The police have arrested the accused.

ASP Sunil Shivhare told Free Press that the girl was molested on January 11. Allegedly the driver, who was attached to the school owner, had intercepted the girl at the gate of the washroom and molested her. The accused even threatened the child with dire consequences asking if she spoke about the incident.

On Wednesday night, the child complained about pain in private parts. On being asked, the child speaking about 'bad touch' said a 'sir' did it. The parents took the girl to the school on Thursday and she identified the accused. The parents then approached police and filed a complaint.

Police registered a case under section 354, 323,506, and sections of POCSO Act and arrested the accused on Thursday night.

Medical examination of the child was conducted after the family alleged that she was sexually assaulted. The ASP said that doctors had conducted medical examination of the child twice and they stated that the victim was not raped, ASP said.

The police have also seized the CCTV footage from the school, in the preliminary investigations no such act was found recorded. Further investigations are on.

Meanwhile, taking cognizance of the incident, Madhya Pradesh Human Rights Commission has sought a report from district SP.