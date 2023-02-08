Madhya Pradesh: Four killed, two injured in car-truck collision in Seoni

Representative Image |

Seoni (Madhya Pradesh): Four persons were killed and two others injured when a truck collided with their car on a highway in Madhya Pradesh's Seoni district, police said on Wednesday.

The accident took place on Tuesday evening at Lakhnadon bypass on National Highway-44, located 65 km from the district headquarters, an official said.

Six persons were travelling in the car from Nagpur in Maharashtra to Sohagpur in MP when a truck coming from the opposite side collided with their vehicle, sub-divisional officer of police Deepak Sharma said.

Four of them, including a couple, died on the spot, while two persons were injured and undergoing treatment at a hospital in Lakhnadon, he said.

The deceased were in the age group of 19 to 42 years, he said.

The truck driver fled from the spot and efforts were on to trace him, the official said.

