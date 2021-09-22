e-Paper Get App

Bhopal

Updated on: Wednesday, September 22, 2021, 08:26 PM IST

Madhya Pradesh: Four IFS officers including field director of Bandhavgarh Tiger Reserve shifted

Abnormally high numbers of tiger deaths were observed under Bandhavgarh field director.
Staff Reporter
Representative Pic |

BHOPAL: Four officers of India Forest Service (IFS) including field director of Bandhavgarh Tiger Reserve were transferred on Wednesday, according to an order issued by the forest department.

Field director of Bandhavgarh Tiger Reserve, Vincent Rahim, has been transferred to forest headquarters in Bhopal. Over 17 tigers died during two-and-half- year term of Vincent Rahim as field director of tiger reserve. He has been replaced by BS Annegiri.

Other officers shifted include Additional Principal Chief Conservator of Forest (APCCF) Vivek Jain who has been sent from MP Minor Produce Federation to MP State Forest Development Corporation in the same capacity.

Bindu Sharma posted as APCCF in MP State Forest Development Corporation has been transferred to Public Relations Department, New Delhi.

Published on: Wednesday, September 22, 2021, 08:26 PM IST
