Madhya Pradesh: Four IFS officers including field director of Bandhavgarh Tiger Reserve shifted

BHOPAL: Four officers of India Forest Service (IFS) including field director of Bandhavgarh Tiger Reserve were transferred on Wednesday, according to an order issued by the forest department.

Field director of Bandhavgarh Tiger Reserve, Vincent Rahim, has been transferred to forest headquarters in Bhopal. Over 17 tigers died during two-and-half- year term of Vincent Rahim as field director of tiger reserve. He has been replaced by BS Annegiri.

Other officers shifted include Additional Principal Chief Conservator of Forest (APCCF) Vivek Jain who has been sent from MP Minor Produce Federation to MP State Forest Development Corporation in the same capacity.

Bindu Sharma posted as APCCF in MP State Forest Development Corporation has been transferred to Public Relations Department, New Delhi.

Abnormally high numbers of tiger deaths were observed under Bandhavgarh field director.

ALSO READ All felines in Ranchi zoo put to Covid test post tiger Shiva’s death

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Advertisement

Published on: Wednesday, September 22, 2021, 08:26 PM IST