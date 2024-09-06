 Madhya Pradesh :Four Held For Kidnapping Finance Firm Brand Head
FP News ServiceUpdated: Friday, September 06, 2024, 02:18 AM IST
article-image
Representative Image |

Satna (Madhya Pradesh): Brand head of a finance company located in the Kolgawan area in the city was kidnapped for a ransom of Rs 2 lakh, official sources said on Thursday. The kidnappers also beat up the brand head of the finance company Ashish Gupta.

Nevertheless, when they were about to run away with the ransom amount, police caught hold of them. According to reports, four persons kidnapped Gupta from the Semria Chowk are in the city on Tuesday.

They beat up Gupta and took him to different places in the city to deceive the police and his family members. They then asked Gupta to call his maternal uncle Sunil Gupta and demand a sum of Rs 2 lakh as ransom.

They also told his maternal uncle that if the money was not given to them, they would kill Gupta.

His maternal uncle, somehow, got the amount from his friends, but he informed the police about the incident. The police not only rescued Gupta from the clutches of kidnappers but also arrested them.

As Gupta was severely injured because of the beating, he was sent to the hospital. The arrested kidnappers have been identified as Indraj Singh aka Pappu, Ramnarayan aka Rahul Singh, Aman Tripathi, and Mayank Mishra. Two other kidnappers, the wife of Indraj, Shikha Singh and Rajan Singh, are still on the run.

