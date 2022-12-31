e-Paper Get App
Madhya Pradesh: Four BJP leaders booked for allegedly threatening to kill RTI activist, his gunman in Gwalior

In-charge of Jhansi road police station, Sanjeev Nayan Sharma said that the incident took place on Friday evening.

FP News ServiceUpdated: Saturday, December 31, 2022, 09:40 PM IST
Representative Image | Unsplash
Gwalior (Madhya Pradesh): The Jhansi road police of Gwalior have registered a complaint against four BJP leaders for allegedly misbehaving with an RTI activist and hurling casteist slurs on his gunman, the police said on Saturday.

In-charge of Jhansi road police station, Sanjeev Nayan Sharma said that the incident took place on Friday evening. He added that a Right to Information (RTI) activist, identified as Ashish Chaturvedi, had been to a hospital to see an ailing relative. He and his gunman stopped at a kiosk to drink tea, during which, four BJP leaders approached them.

One of the BJP leaders was identified as Satpal Jadon, while the other three were his accomplices. The group began misbehaving with Chaturvedi. When Chaturvedi protested, they hurled expletives at him.

The gunman tried to intervene, after which the group hurled casteist slurs at him and threatened him of dire consequences. The gunman contacted the police control room personnel to apprise them of the incident.

The police rushed to the spot and lodged a case against the alleged accused under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and the SC-ST act. In-charge Sharma said that an FIR has also been registered against the accused.

