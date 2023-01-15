Madhya Pradesh: Forsyth trail inaugurated in Pachmarhi

Pachmarhi (Madhya Pradesh): The forsyth trail was inaugurated in Pachmarhi in Narmadapuram district on Saturday. The event was aimed at promoting tourism and increasing footfall of tourists in the area.

Zila panchayat CEO SS Rawat and SADA president Kamal Dhoot were present on the occasion who inaugurated the trail. As many as 30 tourists from across the country also ensured their presence in the inaugural ceremony.

It is noteworthy that under Ek Zila-Ek Utpaad initiative, numerous activities are being organised in Satpura region to increase tourism in the area. Madhya Pradesh Tourism Board, archaeological department, Gypsy Adventure Pachmarhi have jointly organised the forsyth trail ( a three night or five-night trail to understand a Tiger Reserve) to meet the objective.

The inaugural ceremony began at 8 am on Sunday and ended in the evening. The tourists participating in the trail halted for the night stay at Dahaliya tents. Notably, activities like forsyth trail are being organised to encourage tracking camping among people, which will add to the value of adventure tourism at Satpura tiger reserve.

