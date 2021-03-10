Madhya Pradesh: Former professor of Makhanlal University Kamal Dixit dies of Covid-19

BHOPAL: The senior journalist and former professor of Makhanlal Chaturvedi University Kamal Dixit died from Covid-19 in the city on Wednesday. The state reported three new coronavirus related deaths, one each in Bhopal, Indore and Ratlam. The death toll in the state has climbed to 3877.

The state coronavirus tally has reached 2,66,043 with 516 new cases surfacing on the day. The positivity rate stands at 3.1 per cent. In all 16635 people were tested for the infection and of these 16,119 were tested negative. Fifty nine samples were rejected. Indore reported 184 cases of coronavirus, while 92 fresh cases were detected in Bhopal.

Meanwhile, Assembly speaker Girish Gotam, agriculture minister Kamal Patel received Covid-19 vaccine at the Khushilal Ayurvedic college on Wednesday. The former minister PC Sharma also accompanied the Speaker but did not take the jab.

The frontline workers, including Bhopal commissioner Kavindra Kiyawat, DIG Irshad Wali, director food and civil supplies Tarun Pithode, collector Avinash Lavania, district panchayat CEO Vikash Mishra, ADM Dilip Yadav and others, received the second dose of the vaccine.

So far, 2.82 lakh people of 60 years and 37,000 people above 45 years with comorbidities have got the shots. Around 97 per cent of the front line workers have received their first dose and 65 per cent of them second dose till date.