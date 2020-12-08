Madhya Pradesh: Former chief minister Digvijaya Singh seeks Bharat Bandh support on social media

Bhopal: The proposed Bharat bandh called by farmers’ unions on Tuesday gathered strength since morning as several Congress party leaders in Madhya Pradesh extended support to the cause of the farmers and nation-wide strike.

Veteran party leader and former chief minister Digvijaya Singh took to Twitter support the cause. Though the union leaders are engaged in talks with the Centre on the three agriculture bills that they are opposing, the farmers have announced that their proposed plan of the nationwide strike, a day ahead of the next round of talks with the Centre, will be on track.

The Congress party activists and leaders in support of Bharat bandh on December 8 have staged demonstrations at all party offices, district and state headquarter. The decision to support the bandh stems from Congress’s long-maintained stance on the farm laws. Congress leader Rahul Gandhi had earlier addressed farmers' rallies in Punjab after the laws were enacted.