Madhya Pradesh: Former chief minister Digvijaya Singh donates Rs 1.11 l to Lord Ram Temple construction

BHOPAL: The former chief minister Digvijaya Singh has donated Rs 1.11 lakh for the construction of the Ram Temple in Ayodhya. The Congress leader sent the cheque along with a letter to the Prime Minister Narendra Modi in which he alleged that people engaged in donation collection were making ‘extortion’ and also targeting a community. Singh signed a cheque of Rs 1,11,111 in favour of Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust as his contribution towards the Lord Ram temple construction in Ayodhya.

The ex-CM in his letter said that he and his family are devotees of Lord Ram. Stating that a 400-year-old Raghavji (Lord Ram) temple exists at his native place in Raghogarh, Singh said he is a staunch follower of Lord Ram, but chose not to show his devotion in the public and never mixed it with politics.