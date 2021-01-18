Madhya Pradesh: Former chief minister Digvijaya Singh donates Rs 1.11 l to Lord Ram Temple construction

BHOPAL: The former chief minister Digvijaya Singh has donated Rs 1.11 lakh for the construction of the Ram Temple in Ayodhya. The Congress leader sent the cheque along with a letter to the Prime Minister Narendra Modi in which he alleged that people engaged in donation collection were making ‘extortion’ and also targeting a community. Singh signed a cheque of Rs 1,11,111 in favour of Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust as his contribution towards the Lord Ram temple construction in Ayodhya.
The ex-CM in his letter said that he and his family are devotees of Lord Ram. Stating that a 400-year-old Raghavji (Lord Ram) temple exists at his native place in Raghogarh, Singh said he is a staunch follower of Lord Ram, but chose not to show his devotion in the public and never mixed it with politics.
In his letter, the Congress leaders also brought to the PM’s notice that members of many organizations carrying swords, lathis were busy ‘extracting’ donations for the temple construction. The members during their donation collection drive are raising slogans against a particular community and religion which is keeping away from the donation drive, Singh alleged in his letter.
Singh asked the PM to look into the matter and put a check on such practices being carried out across the nation.
The former CM also said that the Vishwa Hindu Parishad which has collected the donations should present all the accounts in the public.