Madhya Pradesh: Forest officials keeping a track of tiger in Umaria

Umaria (Madhya Pradesh): The forest officials in Umaria are keeping a close watch on the movement of a tiger which had killed a teenager boy on Sunday evening.

In the meantime, villagers living around the Bandhavgarh tiger reserve are also being asked to remain alert and should be cautious while stepping out of their homes in evening hours.

Notably, a 16-17 years old boy Mukesh Yadav was killed by a tiger when he was returning from the fields on Sunday evening. This incident has left villagers outraged and they have protested against the incident.

As it is the time of rabi crop season hence villagers are also worried for their safety while going to the fields.