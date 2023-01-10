e-Paper Get App
HomeBhopalMadhya Pradesh: Forest officials keeping a track of tiger in Umaria

Madhya Pradesh: Forest officials keeping a track of tiger in Umaria

Villagers living around the Bandhavgarh tiger reserve are also being asked to remain alert

Staff ReporterUpdated: Tuesday, January 10, 2023, 04:35 PM IST
article-image
Representative Image |
Follow us on

Umaria (Madhya Pradesh): The forest officials in Umaria are keeping a close watch on the movement of a tiger which had killed a teenager boy on Sunday evening.

In the meantime, villagers living around the Bandhavgarh tiger reserve are also being asked to remain alert and should be cautious while stepping out of their homes in evening hours.

Notably, a 16-17 years old boy Mukesh Yadav was killed by a tiger when he was returning from the fields on Sunday evening. This incident has left villagers outraged and they have protested against the incident.

As it is the time of rabi crop season hence villagers are also worried for their safety while going to the fields.

Read Also
Madhya Pradesh: Nowgong freezes at 1.5 degree celsius, Umaria shivers at 2.5 degree celsius
article-image

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

RECENT STORIES

Madhya Pradesh: Forest officials keeping a track of tiger in Umaria

Madhya Pradesh: Forest officials keeping a track of tiger in Umaria

Bhopal: CM’s one-to-one interaction will open door to investments

Bhopal: CM’s one-to-one interaction will open door to investments

Hriday Drishyam: Vocal recitals delight audience in Bhopal

Hriday Drishyam: Vocal recitals delight audience in Bhopal

Bhopal: Police foil Karni Sena’s bid to stage sit-in at Maharana Pratap statue

Bhopal: Police foil Karni Sena’s bid to stage sit-in at Maharana Pratap statue

Bhopal: Woman raped by neighbour, accused booked

Bhopal: Woman raped by neighbour, accused booked