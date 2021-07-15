Madhya Pradesh: Forest department starts publicity campaign ahead of the arrival of cheetahs in Kuno National Park

Bhopal: To ensure that India's cheetah reintroduction plan starting in November does not face any hurdle at the Kuno National Park in Madhya Pradesh, the state forest department has started a campaign to educate the people living around the facility about the world's fastest land animal and on human-wildlife coexistence, officials said on Thursday.

The country's last spotted cheetah died in what is now Chhattisgarh in 1947 and it was declared extinct in the country in 1952. The Wildlife Institute of India (WII) some years back prepared a cheetah reintroduction project.

As part of the project, around 12 cheetahs are going to be brought to the Kuno National Park (KNP) in Sheopur district from South Africa in November, they said.

"It is a publicity and awareness campaign before the reintroduction of cheetah. It is a campaign to promote animal acceptance... that the fastest mammal is being brought to your area...that its not dangerous...doesn't attack humans," said a forest department official requesting anonymity.