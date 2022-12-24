Madhya Pradesh: Forest department plansto release 160 alligators in Morena

Morena (Madhya Pradesh): Twenty-one more alligators were released in the Chambal on Saturday, forest officials said. A few days ago, the officials released 30 alligators at the Dangbsai Ghat of the river.

There are nine male and 12 female alligators. According to reports, the forest department plans to release 160 alligators.

As many as 2, 176 alligators have been found this year during a survey this year. The forest department has been conserving alligators in the Chambal region for four decades.

Eggs of alligators are hatched in April and May every year. When those baby alligators become two-month-old, there happens to be flood in the Chambal river. As a result of many of those baby alligators lose their lives.

This aquatic animal is very shy by nature and loves to remain in groups. The alligators can be seen in natural environment as well as in artificial setting.

The forest department releases more than 100 baby alligators in the river every year, said Dubey. The foresters collect more than 200 eggs and bring them to the Dewri hatching centre, he said, adding that those eggs are hatched and the babies are kept for three years.

The forest plans to release 50 alligators in the Kuno river next month, official sources said.