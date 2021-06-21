Madhya Pradesh: For authorities, saving old trees is no priority, planting new ones is

Timely intervention can save the diseased trees which are likely to dry up, said a retired forest official Anurag Shrivastav. †These trees can be saved only by Tree Augur, a technique used to examine the health of a tree, says †the ex-official. The technique helps identify the health of a tree so that they may be uprooted on time. Also, the health of trees can be examined through this technique and even if it appears to be weak from outside, there are chances that it is healthy inside, he explained. There are trees that show symptoms of fungus on the branches. The local administration can easily spot the tree fungus and take necessary steps to check its growth.

One of the causes of the weakening of trees is the concrete structure damaging their roots and branches. A retired forest official Jagdish Chandra said that construction around trees weakens their roots and branches and such trees should be shifted elsewhere. If trees are saved then there will not be a requirement of massive plantation drive for greenery, he added.