Madhya Pradesh: Follow natural justice, DGP tells police officials

State director general of police Vivek Johri has sent reminder to top police officials asking them to give opportunity to police personnel to place their stand before issuing punishment orders against them.

The DGP’s order comes in wake of regular complaints reaching him about one sided orders given by ADGs, zonal IGs, SAF IGs, DIGs and SPs against their subordinates. There have been allegations within police department that some officers who hear complaints against the police personnel take one sided decisions. As a result, the affected personnel are forced to appeal before senior officials and court.

The DGP asked senior officials to follow natural justice by hearing what the police personnel have to say. The DGP asked them to first issue show cause notice or seek clarification of the person concerned. He asked officers that while hearing the case, they should try to settle the issue at lower level. Under Police Regulation Act and MP Civil Service Procedures, all are bound to give the opportunity of defence before taking decision.