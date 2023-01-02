Madhya Pradesh: Fog, chill fail to keep New Year revellers indoors in Chhatarpur

Chhatarpur (Madhya Pradesh): Residents of Chhatarpur woke up to a foggy and chilly morning on the first day of the year on Sunday. Nine-degree Celsius temperature failed deter the New Year revelers. They visited the temples and other religious places seeking the blessings for a prosperous New Year.

The police personnel were also deployed at all religious places to ensure that the law and order situation in the town remains under control. People rejoiced in the New Year celebrations and extended their heartfelt New year wishes to all the near and dear ones. Picnic spots of the town also witnessed a good footfall.

Even the winter blues were not able to restrain the fervour of the devotees, who ensured presence in huge numbers at prominent temples of the city on Sunday, some of which are Sai temple, Hanuman Tauriya temple, temple of Goddess Pitambara and Bageshwardham temple.

Food lovers visited different restaurants in the city to celebrate the New Year. Traffic remained disrupted for some time during the morning hours because of the dense fog. Traffic flow was restored at noon.