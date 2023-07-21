Madhya Pradesh: Five Passengers Injured As Dumper Hits Bus In Badnawar | FP Photo

Badnawar (Madhya Pradesh): Five passengers were injured after a speeding dumper hit a stationary bus along Petlawad road in Badnawar town on Friday. They were admitted to civil hospital for further treatment. The incident occurred around 9.30 am on Friday.

The speeding dumper laden with Muram rammed into stationary bus (MP 11 P 5088) parked alonsides the road to drop schoolchildren in Dokaliapada village. The bus was travelling from Jhabua to Ujjain.

The collision was so intense that passengers sitting on the back seat of the bus were injured and the bus was dragged about 200 metres. The passengers were rushed to the civil hospital, in Badnawar.

According to sources, the dumper collided with the stationary bus alongside the road after the driver lost control over the wheels. Conductor Krishnapal Singh Raipuria, passengers Rajesh Bhil, Rahul Kailash, Sonki Vikramnath, Arjun Heeralal and Shubham Babulal sustained wounds in the mishap.

The injured belonged to Chandwadiya khurd and Bhararundi villages and had gone to Badnawar town. The emergency ambulance service (dial 108) failed to reach the spot due to a snag.