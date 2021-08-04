Madhya Pradesh: Five in police net for forging letterheads of MPs, MLAs

BHOPAL: Crime branch police have arrested five people, who allegedly forged letterheads of MPs and MLAs recommending transfers of state government officials.

Two of the accused had worked at bungalows of politicians and were well acquainted with the process of transfer, said police on Wednesday. They had convinced as many as 30 government officials to get them transferred to their desired place.

Additional superintendent of police (ASP) Gopal Dhakad said that the accused would drop the letters of recommendation in the drop box at the Chief Minister’s Office (CMO).

The crime branch began quizzing the officials whose names were recommended for the transfer in the forged letterheads.

The police zeroed in on the prime accused Ramprasad Rahi aka Guptaji, who had allegedly forged signatures of the elected public representatives on the letterheads. The other accused Lakhanlal would mark the dispatch number on these letterheads. All the money collected through this illegal means was deposited in his bank account.

The other accused Ramkrishna Rajput and his maternal uncle Dashrath Rajput, who is a computer operator, made all the fake letterheads.

The fifth accused Ramgopal Parashar who is a peon with the education department had accessed the letterheads of the politicians. These stolen letterheads were used for making the forged ones.

Police said Parashar had also worked with MLA Rampal Singh and had accessed the letterhead of the legislator. He sold the copies to the other accused for Rs 5,000.