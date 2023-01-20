Madhya Pradesh: Five day Gandhisagar Floating Festival from February 1

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Following Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan’s ‘Atithi Devo Bhava’ vision and to expand tourism in the state, the Madhya Pradesh Tourism Board has announced the five-day Gandhisagar Floating Festival from February 1 to 5.

During the press conference held in Bhopal, the Managing Director of the Madhya Pradesh Tourism Board, Sheo Shekhar Shukla, told the media, "We made a resolution for this year to inaugurate eight to ten such tourism destinations in MP. Madhya Pradesh is a beautiful state, and we have a lot of scope here to develop the tourism sector.”

The Gandhisagar Floating Festival will be the first of its kind, with land, air, and water-based adventure activities.Shukla said, "Even after the festival the tents will be available for visitors, and the adventure activities will continue for an entire year."

A tent city has also been set up in Gandhi Sagar for the tourists; there are 50 tents set up for the tourists. The tents are divided into different categories. There are luxurious tents that cost different amounts, and budget-friendly tents are also installed.

The officials informed us that the floating festival will have a floating stage, a floating market, a boat spa, a boat safari, live music, and much more. Apart from this, many exciting adventure activities will be organised near the Gandhisagar reservoir.

Gandhisagar Floating Festival is an initial 10-year initiative to promote the tourism sector of Madhya Pradesh and generate new employment opportunities.