Madhya Pradesh: Five booked for committing fraud in land sale

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The Habibganj police have booked five persons for alleged breach of an agreement on nine acres.

According to the agreement signed in January last year, 16 people who jointly own the plot of land decided to sell it to Pallavi Singh for Rs 61 crore.

Singh who paid Rs 9 crore to the owners of the plot of land wanted to develop a project there and sought permission from the Town and Country Planning Department.

Five of the accused, however, filed an objection at the Town and Country Planning Department which stopped the project.

She then asked the plot owners to return the money that she had already paid to them, but they refused, the police said.

Singh told police that she had paid the initial amount of Rs 9 crore for the land, out of which Rs 1.50 crore was distributed among the five owners of the land.

These five people have a larger share of the land than 11 other proprietors do. Singh told the police that she had to suffer because of the objections raised by the land owners.

She filed the complaint last month. police booked Krishna Kumar Badawar, Sanjeev, Prabha Devi, Rajeev Savita and Ashish.