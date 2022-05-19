Madhya Pradesh first state to form company for public assets management

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Chief minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan said on Thursday work of managing unutilised public assets in the state was being done in a better way, as per officials.

He said, “Madhya Pradesh is the first state in the country where Madhya Pradesh State Assets Management Company Limited has been formed. The work of management of public assets is being done at a fast pace by identifying the assets in the state.”

CM said the government was getting more benefit than the reserve price through management of assets.

The CM was presiding over the first meeting of the board of directors of Madhya Pradesh State Assets Management Company Limited at the Mantralaya.

Chief secretary Iqbal Singh Bains along with officers of the Public Assets Department and the Company were present.

An approval was given to contractual appointment to Priyanka Kumari on the post of Company Secretary for smooth functioning of the company.

Chief minister Chouhan would be the chairman of the board of directors, as per officials.

An approval was also given for creation of 3 new posts for smooth conduct of daily work and detailed work to be done in the company.

It was decided to constitute an executive committee in the company in compliance with the decision of the state cabinet. Approval was also given to implement the merger, recruitment process and service recruitment rules prevalent in MPRDC as per the administrative structure of the company.

As a result of the state cabinet’s decision, 23 posts were sanctioned for company work.

It was informed that a part of the BSNL building located at Arera Hills was to be taken on rent for the company office.

Rs 2200 crores worth asset management done

Public Assets Department was constituted on September 26, 2020 for the management of unutilised public assets in compliance with the instructions of chief minister Chouhan. A platform was developed for identification/discharge of assets in three months.

Management of assets of about Rs 2200 crores has been done by the department so far. As on date, about 150 unusable assets have been identified as disposable.

Published on: Thursday, May 19, 2022, 11:04 PM IST