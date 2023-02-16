Madhya Pradesh: First meeting of G-20 CWG to be held from February 22 until 25 in Khajuraho

Chhatarpur (Madhya Pradesh): The Ministry of culture is all set to chair the first meeting of G-20 Culture working group (CWG) from February 22 until February 25 in Khajuraho town of Chhatarpur.

Secretary of the ministry of culture, Govind Mohan told the media that the G-20 meeting is themed “Vashudheva Kutumbakam”. He further added that India’s G-20 Culture track is based on the idea of “Culture for life-eco conscious lifestyle as a drive for sustainable living.

Continuing the statements, Mohan said that four CWG meetings shall be held respectively, out of which three will be held in Khajuraho, Bhubaneshwar and Hampi respectively, while the venue for the fourth meeting is yet to be decided. He then said that during the course of the meeting in Khajuraho, an exhibition shall also be organised at the Maharaja Chhatrasal Convention centre, which will be inaugurated by MP state Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan and Union minister for culture, G Kishan Reddy.

Furthermore, Mohan said that on the occasion, various cultural programmes will also be staged alongside the Khajuraho dance festival. More than 125 representatives will be present in the meeting, he said.

BJP State President Sharma reaches Khajuraho

BJP State president Vishnu Dutt Sharma reached Khajuraho on late Wednesday night. He ensured his participation in the Swachhata Abhiyaan being observed from the last 49 days in the town. He also cleaned up the premises of the Matangeshwar temple with a broom and propagated the message of cleanliness.

After this, he reached the Rose garden and planted saplings. On the occasion, he also said that it is a matter of pride that the G-20 summit is being held in Khajuraho and expressed his gratitude towards Prime Minister Narendra Modi for the same.