Madhya Pradesh: First Batch Of Start-Up Begins At Smart City Incubation Centre

FP Photo

Sagar (Madhya Pradesh): The first batch of start-up has begun on the premises of the newly built incubation centre built by Sagar Smart City Limited.

The incubation centre is appointed with many modern facilities, which the selected start-ups are getting.

The chief guest speaker of the offline session and secretary of the Smart City, Rajat Gupta, told the representatives of various start-ups that correct implementation is necessary under company formation and intellectual property registration.

He also gave information about how to set upprivate limited companies, limited liability partnerships (LLP) or partnership firms.

He said all little things should be kept in mind at the time of legal compliance to form start-ups.

Because of lack of information, many young entrepreneurs set up a business instead of building a proper start-up, he said.

This is the reason that when they need financial and other aids from incubation centres, they do not get it, he said.

The facilities under the Start-up India Policy and MP Start-up policy are provided to those startups which are registered as private limited companies, limited liability partnerships or partnerships, he said.

According to India Start-up Policy and MP Start-up Policy, it is necessary to properly register a firm, so that they may get funds from the banks, Gupta further said.

Apart from that, it is also necessary to do the value proposition of the product or the services and that it is necessary to do market research of the product, he said.

