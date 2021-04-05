Madhya Pradesh: Fire in Nauradehi forests is uncontrollable even after a week

Bhopal: The fire in the forests of the Nauradehi Sanctuary has been raging for the past one week, destroying the habitats of the vultures, but the forest officials have been unsuccessful in controlling it so far.

Several incidents of fire have been reported recently causing considerable damage to flora and fauna and, in all the cases, it took days to control it. This has raised questions over the forest and district staff’s handling of such incidents that are an annual event.

In the recent incident, fire has been engulfing the forests of the Nauradehi Sanctuary that was prepared for the cheetah translocation from Africa. Moreover, it has the highest number of vulture habitats in the state.

The fire has been blazing in Belkheda village, while locals from adjacent Vikrampur village fear it might reach them soon. The villagers fear that the blaze might damage their standing crops in the fields, as well, after they witnessed the damage near the Indira Nagar checkpost area.

Locals allege that the district administration of Jabalpur and Damoh are not taking sufficient steps, besides the forest staff. The higher authorities in the forest department have now taken cognisance and say that all measures are being taken to control the fire. “It will be controlled soon,” said a senior officer.