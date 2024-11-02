Madhya Pradesh: Fire In Grocery Shop Destroys Goods Worth Lakhs Of Rupees In Satna | Representative Image

Satna (Madhya Pradesh): A fire broke out in a grocery shop, destroying goods worth lakhs of rupees in Sohawal village under Satna civil lines police station at 3am on Saturday. In the preliminary investigation, it came to light that the fire broke out because of a short circuit. The owner of the grocery shop is living on the first floor of the building along with his family. Owner of the house Ashok Gupta said when the fire broke out, he and his family were sleeping sound sleep.

A woman, who lives in the neighbourhood, suddenly got up and saw something burning. Initially, she thought the light was very bright because of the high voltage, but when she looked at the house closely, she realised that there was a fire. She then raised an alarm.

On getting information, two fire engines rushed to the spot and other residents of the area woke up and plunged into action to douse the flames. With the help of fire fighters and the police, the flames were extinguished at 5am, but by then, goods worth lakhs of rupees had been destroyed.

Sub-divisional magistrate Rahul Silariya and deputy collector LR Jangid inspected the spot in the morning. Town inspector Yogendra Singh said the fire had broken out because of a short circuit. During the inquiry, 26 LPG cylinders were found in the house of Gupta. As soon as the fire broke out, the residents of the area took the cylinders out of the house. The police seized all the cylinders.