Morena (Madhya Pradesh): Fire broke out in two bogies of Udhampur Express train before Hetampur station on Friday.

However, no casualties have been reported.

The Udhampur Express was going from Udhampur to Durg when the incident happened near Hetampur station of Saraichhola police station area of ​​the district.

Fire brigade vehicles are trying to extinguish the fire.

More details are awaited.

Published on: Friday, November 26, 2021, 05:14 PM IST