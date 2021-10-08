Madhya Pradesh: Fire breaks out in the new building of Hamidia hospital, none hurt

BHOPAL (Madhya Pradesh): A fire broke out in the new building of state-run Hamidia hospital here around 11:30 am on Thursday. The fire broke out on the second floor of the building where the construction material, †electrical fittings including cables and ACs were stored.

As there were no fire safety arrangements inside the building, the stored materials were gutted by the time a team of civic body arrived to douse the flames. The amount of loss could not be confirmed till the filing of the report.

Hamidia hospital superintendent Lokendra Dave said the building is yet to be taken over by the management. He said no casualty was reported from the site as there were no laborers around at the time. †The amount of loss was yet to be confirmed.

Published on: Friday, October 08, 2021, 12:10 AM IST