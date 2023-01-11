Madhya Pradesh: Fire breaks out in Sari shop, destroys goods worth Rs 60 Lakh in Gwalior

Representative Image | ANI

Gwalior (Madhya Pradesh): A fire broke out in a Sari showroom at Naya Bazar area in Gwalior city on Wednesday, destroying properties worth Rs 60 lakh, the police said.

When passers-by saw smoke belching out of the shop, they informed the shop owner and the fire brigade. The fire engines rushed to the spot and doused the flames, the police further said.

The fire broke out in the Sari showroom of Dinesh Bandil, a resident of Morena, at 6am.

The shop owner said that he had left for home at night after closing the shop. In the morning, he received a call that a fire had broken in the shop. By the time he reached the shop, goods worth Rs 60 had been destroyed.

As the people saw a column of smoke emanating from the shop, they raised a hue and cry and informed the police and fire brigade.

Other shopkeepers also rushed to the spot. Nevertheless, the reasons for the fire could not be learnt.