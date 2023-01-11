e-Paper Get App
HomeBhopalMadhya Pradesh: Fire breaks out in Sari shop, destroys goods worth Rs 60 Lakh in Gwalior

Madhya Pradesh: Fire breaks out in Sari shop, destroys goods worth Rs 60 Lakh in Gwalior

When passers-by saw smoke belching out of the shop, they informed the shop owner and the fire brigade

FP News ServiceUpdated: Wednesday, January 11, 2023, 10:07 PM IST
article-image
Representative Image | ANI
Follow us on

Gwalior (Madhya Pradesh): A fire broke out in a Sari showroom at Naya Bazar area in Gwalior city on Wednesday, destroying properties worth Rs 60 lakh, the police said.

When passers-by saw smoke belching out of the shop, they informed the shop owner and the fire brigade.  The fire engines rushed to the spot and doused the flames, the police further said.

The fire broke out in the Sari showroom of Dinesh Bandil, a resident of Morena, at 6am.

The shop owner said that he had left for home at night after closing the shop. In the morning, he received a call that a fire had broken in the shop. By the time he reached the shop, goods worth Rs 60 had been destroyed.

As the people saw a column of smoke emanating from the shop, they raised a hue and cry and informed the police and fire brigade. 

Other shopkeepers also rushed to the spot. Nevertheless, the reasons for the fire could not be learnt.

Read Also
Madhya Pradesh: Thieves break 2 ATMs, make off with lakhs of rupees in Gwalior
article-image

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

RECENT STORIES

Madhya Pradesh: Fire breaks out in Sari shop, destroys goods worth Rs 60 Lakh in Gwalior

Madhya Pradesh: Fire breaks out in Sari shop, destroys goods worth Rs 60 Lakh in Gwalior

Madhya Pradesh: Morena cops arrest Sahara India director from Delhi airport

Madhya Pradesh: Morena cops arrest Sahara India director from Delhi airport

Madhya Pradesh: Thieves break 2 ATMs, make off with lakhs of rupees in Gwalior

Madhya Pradesh: Thieves break 2 ATMs, make off with lakhs of rupees in Gwalior

Madhya Pradesh: Vishwa Hindi Diwas celebrated in Nasrullaganj

Madhya Pradesh: Vishwa Hindi Diwas celebrated in Nasrullaganj

Madhya Pradesh: Congress to prefer local residents for 2023 poll tickets, says Kamal Nath

Madhya Pradesh: Congress to prefer local residents for 2023 poll tickets, says Kamal Nath