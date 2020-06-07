Madhya Pradesh: FIR to be lodged against Kamal Nath in farmers’ loan waiver case, says minister Kamal Patel

BHOPAL: An FIR will be lodged against former chief minister Kamal Nath and he will be sent to jail in connection with farmers’ loan waiver, said agriculture minister Kamal Patel.

He made the above statement at a press conference in Ujjain on Sunday.

Nath had promised he would waive loan worth Rs 2 lakh of 48 lakh farmers, Patel said, adding that, the Congress filched money in the name of loan waiver.

An FIR will be lodged against Nath and he will be sent to jail, Patel said.

Patel’s statement may kick up a storm before the by-elections of 24 Vidhan Sabha seats in the state.

The BJP has always made farmers’ loan waiver a political issue. The BJP leaders also alleged that the Congress had promised to waive farmers’ loan within ten days of its coming to power, but it did not do so during its one-and-a-half-year rule.

Now, the BJP alleges that the Congress government may have given loan waiver certificates to farmers, but the loan was not waived in reality.

The BJP has already launched a probe into the decisions taken by Congress in its last six months of rule.

The BJP has made a strategy to harass the Congress on the basis of the decisions it took during its 15-month rule.

Media coordinator of the Congress Narendra Saluja said Patel and his family members had the experience of jail.

According to Saluja, the state government is free to probe anything it likes, but the Congress fulfilled most of the promises it had made to the people. Loans were being fulfilled in phased manner, he said.