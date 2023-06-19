 Madhya Pradesh: FIR Registered Against Five For Beating Patient’s Kin
e-Paper Get App
HomeBhopalMadhya Pradesh: FIR Registered Against Five For Beating Patient’s Kin

Madhya Pradesh: FIR Registered Against Five For Beating Patient’s Kin

Dalit bodies stage sit-in against beating up of patient’s relatives

FP News ServiceUpdated: Monday, June 19, 2023, 08:53 PM IST
article-image
Representative Image

Sehore (Madhya Pradesh): The name of another accused was included in the FIR on Monday for beating up the relatives of a female patient on Saturday. In all, FIR has been registered against five persons, the police said.

Dalit organisationsstaged a sit-in on the premises of the Kotwali police stationon Sundayagainst beating up of family members of a patient by the guards on Saturday.

The protesters handed over a memorandum to town inspector of Kotwali police station Nalin Budhaulia, demanding arrest of the culprits and registering case against them under the SC/ST Act.

The guards beat up the relatives of a woman admitted to the maternity ward of the district hospital after a tiff.

A video of the incident went viral on social media.

The guards and a few employees of the hospital were seen beating up the relatives of the female patient.

After a complaint, the police station in-charge registered a case against four persons, but none of them was arrested.

Nevertheless, Budhaulia said three accused were arrested for beating up the relatives of the patient.

Female guard Divya Vishwakarma, Mohit and Anil are in police custody.

FIRs have been registered against Divya Vishwakarma, Mohit, Anil, Gaurav Yadav and Sanju Thakur.

Cases have been registered against them under the SC/ST Act.

On the other hand, civil surgeon of the district hospital Dr Praveer Gupta said the services of outsourced employees involved in the violence were terminated.

Read Also
Madhya Pradesh: Reeling Under Water Crisis, Angry Women Break Water Pots Outside Khandwa Municipal...
article-image

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here.  To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Follow us on
ADVERTISEMENT

RECENT STORIES

Madhya Pradesh: Mafias From UP Extract Sand From Small Water Bodies

Madhya Pradesh: Mafias From UP Extract Sand From Small Water Bodies

Madhya Pradesh: 386 Tonnes Of Paddy Worth ₹42 Lakh Damaged

Madhya Pradesh: 386 Tonnes Of Paddy Worth ₹42 Lakh Damaged

Madhya Pradesh: Jabalpur Woman Raped, Fed Beef & Forced To Recite Kalma

Madhya Pradesh: Jabalpur Woman Raped, Fed Beef & Forced To Recite Kalma

Bhopal Strike: Almost 40% BCLL Buses Remain Off Roads

Bhopal Strike: Almost 40% BCLL Buses Remain Off Roads

Bhopal: BJP To Take Out Yatras From Five Places To Woo Tribal People

Bhopal: BJP To Take Out Yatras From Five Places To Woo Tribal People