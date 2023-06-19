Madhya Pradesh: FIR Registered Against Five For Beating Patient’s Kin

Representative Image

Sehore (Madhya Pradesh): The name of another accused was included in the FIR on Monday for beating up the relatives of a female patient on Saturday. In all, FIR has been registered against five persons, the police said.

Dalit organisationsstaged a sit-in on the premises of the Kotwali police stationon Sundayagainst beating up of family members of a patient by the guards on Saturday.

The protesters handed over a memorandum to town inspector of Kotwali police station Nalin Budhaulia, demanding arrest of the culprits and registering case against them under the SC/ST Act.

The guards beat up the relatives of a woman admitted to the maternity ward of the district hospital after a tiff.

A video of the incident went viral on social media.

The guards and a few employees of the hospital were seen beating up the relatives of the female patient.

After a complaint, the police station in-charge registered a case against four persons, but none of them was arrested.

Nevertheless, Budhaulia said three accused were arrested for beating up the relatives of the patient.

Female guard Divya Vishwakarma, Mohit and Anil are in police custody.

FIRs have been registered against Divya Vishwakarma, Mohit, Anil, Gaurav Yadav and Sanju Thakur.

Cases have been registered against them under the SC/ST Act.

On the other hand, civil surgeon of the district hospital Dr Praveer Gupta said the services of outsourced employees involved in the violence were terminated.