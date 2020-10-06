Madhya Pradesh: FIR against Kamal Nath for violation of Covid guidelines

Bhander police registered a case against former chief minister Kamal Nath and Congress candidate Phool Singh Bariya, on Tuesday.

The case was registered violation of Covid-19 pandemic guidelines during a public meeting on Monday.

ASP Kamal Singh Mourya told Free Press that Congress district president Nahar Singh Yadav had taken permission to organise public meeting in Bhander on October 5.

The permission was granted with public participation being limited to 100 as per the order of Gwalior bench of MP High Court.

However, the programme started with a gathering of 2,000 to 2,500 people in utter disregard to the norms.

Video recording of the event was done and report was sought from Block Medical Officer.

On the basis of the report, FIR was registered against the ex-CM Nath, Congress candidate Bariya and six others.

The FIR was registered under sections 188, 269, 270 of the IPC and the Crisis Management Act 2005.