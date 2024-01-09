Madhya Pradesh: FIR Against Agri Dept Clerk For Filching ₹58 Lakh | Representational Image

Bhind (Madhya Pradesh): An FIR has been registered against a clerk in connection with a rip-off in the office of the deputy director of the Agriculture Department. Action may soon be taken against two other employees of the department, official sources said. A few officers and clerks of the department have filched Rs 58 lakh in the past five years.

When the scam came to light, a committee was set up to inquire into the case, and the FIR was registered against the clerk on the basis of the panel report. The officials of the Gwalior treasury brought the case to the notice of the higher-ups in the department, sources further said.

An employee, Raghukul Rao Argal, was prima facie found guilty of the swindle. Besides the then accountant Pradeep Sharma, assistant grade-II Sanjeev Shrivastava and another grade-II employee Bhanupratap Singh Bhadoria were found guilty in the case. Sharma has been suspended and disciplinary action taken against Shrivastava.

According to sources, Argal transferred Rs 31 lakh to the accounts of his relatives, and a sum of Rs 14.68 lakh was recovered from him and deposited in the treasury. The role of three deputy directors of agriculture in the case was not above board, sources said. The department, where the filching took place, was asked to probe the case.

When contacted, deputy director of Agriculture and Farmers’ Welfare Department Ramsujan Sharma said a case of swindling was registered against a clerk and action taken against three other employees. The police are investigating the case, and more facts will come light, Sharma said.