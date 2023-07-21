 Madhya Pradesh: Finance Company Employee Found Dead, Probe On
e-Paper Get App
HomeBhopalMadhya Pradesh: Finance Company Employee Found Dead, Probe On

Madhya Pradesh: Finance Company Employee Found Dead, Probe On

The police assumed custody of the body and sent it for post-mortem. Further investigations are on in the case, the police said.

FP News ServiceUpdated: Friday, July 21, 2023, 01:29 AM IST
article-image
Representative Image

Umaria (Madhya Pradesh): A 30-year-old man was found dead under mysterious circumstances in the Vijayraghavgarh town of Umaria on Thursday noon, the police said.

The police added that the reason behind the man’s death has not been ascertained yet, and further probe is on in the case. The Vijayraghavgarh police have identified the man as Sunil Sen (30), who was employed at a private finance company in Umaria. The locals witnessed Sen lying dead, and informed the cops, who rushed to the spot. They have also recovered Sen’s bag and purse from the spot. The police said that no injury marks have been found on Sen’s body, but the claims of murder can still not be shunned. Official sources said that Sen’s elder brother Akhilesh is a journalist, while his father is a government employee.

The police assumed custody of the body and sent it for post-mortem. Further investigations are on in the case, the police said.

Read Also
Madhya Pradesh: Residents Of Umaria In Tight Spot Due To Frequent, Unannounced Power Cuts
article-image
Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Madhya Pradesh: BoB Donates Two Computers, Two Dispensers To Eye Hospital

Madhya Pradesh: BoB Donates Two Computers, Two Dispensers To Eye Hospital

Madhya Pradesh: Villagers Demand Road, Resolve To Boycott Ensuing Election

Madhya Pradesh: Villagers Demand Road, Resolve To Boycott Ensuing Election

Madhya Pradesh: Man Hangs Self After Being Harassed By Wife In Satna, Probe Underway

Madhya Pradesh: Man Hangs Self After Being Harassed By Wife In Satna, Probe Underway

Madhya Pradesh: Finance Company Employee Found Dead, Probe On

Madhya Pradesh: Finance Company Employee Found Dead, Probe On

Madhya Pradesh: Women Deprived Of Kutir Yojana Benefits Gherao Parsaura Janpad, Stage Demonstration

Madhya Pradesh: Women Deprived Of Kutir Yojana Benefits Gherao Parsaura Janpad, Stage Demonstration