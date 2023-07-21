Madhya Pradesh: Finance Company Employee Found Dead, Probe On

Representative Image

Umaria (Madhya Pradesh): A 30-year-old man was found dead under mysterious circumstances in the Vijayraghavgarh town of Umaria on Thursday noon, the police said.

The police added that the reason behind the man’s death has not been ascertained yet, and further probe is on in the case. The Vijayraghavgarh police have identified the man as Sunil Sen (30), who was employed at a private finance company in Umaria. The locals witnessed Sen lying dead, and informed the cops, who rushed to the spot. They have also recovered Sen’s bag and purse from the spot. The police said that no injury marks have been found on Sen’s body, but the claims of murder can still not be shunned. Official sources said that Sen’s elder brother Akhilesh is a journalist, while his father is a government employee.

The police assumed custody of the body and sent it for post-mortem. Further investigations are on in the case, the police said.