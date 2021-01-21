Madhya Pradesh: Fill your cars and your stomach at Dodi highway treat

Bhopal: Very soon travellers of Bhopal-Indore route will get the facility of filling up their stomachs and fuel tanks of their car at the same spot. Madhya Pradesh Tourism Corporation is all set to open petrol pumps at their popular wayside amenities.

First petrol pump will be opened at the Dodi wayside amenity centre located almost midway on Bhopal-Indore highway. Two other petrol pumps in the queue are in Bhopal and Rajgarh Bioara. Tourism Corporation has planned to open as many as 25 petrol pumps- all on its properties.

The process to complete formalities for opening petrol pumps has been started but all formalities have been completed for the Dodi wayside amenity. Final NOC (No Objection Certificate) for the Dodi petrol pump has been obtained from Sehore district administration and work is expected to start very soon.

It will take around three months to complete the Dodi project. The MPTC has set the target to start Dodi petrol pump this financial year, said a senior official. This plan was prepared when Ashwini Lohani was head of the tourism department but has been realized now almost after a decade.

Tourism department has about 200 wayside amenities but several have been outsourced or leased. Now only 25 wayside centres are with them where the tourism corporation has decided to open the petrol pump as well.

This will not only add to income of the corporation but also provide an additional facility for the visitors to wayside amenities, said the official.