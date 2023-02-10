Madhya Pradesh: Filaria eradication campaign begins in Chhatarpur, to continue till Feb 22

Chhatarpur (Madhya Pradesh): A campaign to completely eradicate the Filaria disease from Chhatarpur began in the district on Friday. The campaign will be observed across the district till February 22, under which the people of the district will be administered the DEC, Albendazole and Ivermectin tablets, according to their age.

Chief medical and health officer (CMHO), Dr Lakhan Tiwari told the media that all preparations have been ensured to make the campaign a success. He added that the campaign was inaugurated by the Zila panchayat President, Vidya Agnihotri and Municipality president Jyoti Chourasiya at Government excellence higher secondary school number 1 on Friday morning. Chhatarpur collector Sandeep GR, Zila Panchayat CEO, Tapasya Parihar and other administrative officials were also present on the occasion.

Official sources informed that as many as 3895 booths have been set up across the district, where the tablets will be administered on Friday and Saturday. A total of 700 volunteers have been deployed in Chhatarpur town to distribute medicines.

Dr Lakhan Tiwari further added that pregnant women, children below 2 years of age and people ailing with serious diseases must not consume the tablets.