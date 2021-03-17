Madhya Pradesh figures among top 10 states in adoption of eSanjeevani service

New Delhi/Bhopal: The Centre's National Telemedicine Service has offered 30 lakh consultations so far with Tamil Nadu and Gujarat among the top 10 states availing the facility, the Union Health Ministry said on Wednesday.

The service known as eSanjeevani is operational in 31 states and Union Territories and daily over 35,000 patients across the country are using this innovative digital medium to seek health services, it said.

Leading 10 states in terms of adoption (number of consultations) of eSanjeevani are Tamil Nadu (642708), Uttar Pradesh (631019), Karnataka (607305), Andhra Pradesh (216860), Madhya Pradesh (204296), Gujarat (195281), Kerala (93317), Maharashtra (84742), Uttarakhand (74776) and Himachal Pradesh (67352).

The National Telemedicine Service, set up by the Ministry of Health, comprises two variants of eSanjeevani namely - doctor to doctor (eSanjeevani AB-HWC) telemedicine platform that is based on hub and spoke model and patient to doctor telemedicine platform (eSanjeevani OPD) which provides outpatient services to the citizens in the confines of their homes.

The eSanjeevani AB-HWC is being implemented at Health and Wellness Centres under Ayushman Bharat Scheme, and by December 2022 it will be made operational at 1,55,000 Health and Wellness Centres across India, the ministry said in its statement.