Madhya Pradesh: Few takers for fourth round of College Level Counseling

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): There are almost no takers for the fourth round of College Level Counseling (CLC) started by Higher Education Department. This round will conclude on November 29.

The department of higher education has already conducted three rounds of CLC and about half of the seats in government colleges across the state remain vacant.

Minister for higher education, Mohan Yadav said that the department decided to start the fourth round on demand of student’s representatives. Several students could not take admissions due circumstances created by the covid pandemic. Therefore, they have been given last chance to take admission.

However, the inputs from colleges suggests that now there no takers for admissions. Some students applied for change of course or faculty only. Officials of the department say that this would be the last chance for giving admissions in colleges.

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Advertisement

Published on: Saturday, November 27, 2021, 01:58 AM IST