Madhya Pradesh: Few poll-bound districts contributed majorly to corona tally

Much to the concern of the health department, small districts continued to report a surge in Covid-19 cases even as the state as a whole is seeing a drop. The poll-bound 19 districts contributed majorly to the corona tally, as political activities, public rallies, campaigning were in full swing owing to the by-polls to 28 Assembly seats. Blatant violation of Covid-19 guidelines was witnessed during last few days in constituencies.

While some of the poll-bound districts witnessed spike in cases this fortnight, others managed to check the infection spread despite the fact they were at the centre political activities.

Single-day corona count remained low in nine districts - Agar-Malwa, Ashok Nagar, Khandwa, Dewas, Mandsaur, Bhind, Guna, Chhattarpur and Rajgarh. By elections are being held in Assembly seats falling under these districts.

However, districts like Sagar, Morena, Shivpuri, Gwalior etc continued to report a surge in Covid-19 cases.

Apart of these poll-bound areas, some other districts reported corona explosion these include Harda which reported 21 positive cases on Tuesday and Balaghat where 15 cases surfaced on the day. Similarly, Rewa, Satna and Betul reported 16 positives each.

Poll-bound dist- Nov 2- Nov 1- Oct 31- Oct 30

Indore- 76- 77- 89- 108

Gwalior- 30- 36- 38- 65

Mandsaur- 4- 4- 3- 4

Morena- 16- 16- 13- 8

Sagar- 17- 16- 17- 11

Shivpuri- 7- 18- 10- 24

Raisen- 8- 9- 9- 11

Guna- 0- 2- 9- 6

Bhind- 3- 6- 7- 5

Datia- 5- 2- 3- 4

Dhar- 5- 6- 8- 11

Chhattarpur- 3- 4- 7- 6

Anuppur- 6- 13- 19- 3

Rajgarh- 6- 9- 4- 5

Dewas- 8- 7- 6- 4

Khandwa- 4- 5- 6- 6

Agar-Malwa- 0- 1- 0- 1

Ashok Nagar- 5- 1- 6- 1