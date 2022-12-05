e-Paper Get App
HomeBhopalMadhya Pradesh: Fertiliser distribution ongoing at smooth pace in Rewa, says Dy Director Agriculture

Madhya Pradesh: Fertiliser distribution ongoing at smooth pace in Rewa, says Dy Director Agriculture

Farmers are also being made aware of the fertilizers’ distribution and availability through announcements made by means of loudspeakers

FP News ServiceUpdated: Monday, December 05, 2022, 10:11 PM IST
article-image
Representational image | Photo credit: PTI
Follow us on

Rewa (Madhya Pradesh): The distribution of fertilisers to the farmers of Rewa is ongoing at a smooth pace, the deputy director of Agriculture, UP Bagri said on Monday.

Deputy director Bagri said that till date, 13081.57 tonnes of Urea as well as 15562.15 tonnes of DAP have been distributed to the farmers of Rewa district by the cooperative society, marketing federation as well as private vendors. Continuing his statements, Deputy director Bagri said that 1892.8 tonnes of NPK, 59.55 tonnes of MOP and 1269.2 tonnes of single fertilizers have also been distributed to the farmers.

Further in his statements, Deputy director Bagri said that at present, the fertilizers are available at Markfed, cooperative societies as well as with private vendors. Farmers are also being made aware of the fertilizers’ distribution and availability through announcements made by means of loudspeakers.

Read Also
 Bhopal: CM orders suspension of Rewa discom sub-engineer,says zero tolerance policy on corruption
article-image

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

RECENT STORIES

Bhopal: CM’s spree of sudden inspection continues

Bhopal: CM’s spree of sudden inspection continues

Bhopal: Minor girl goes missing, probe underway

Bhopal: Minor girl goes missing, probe underway

Bhopal: Eight-day Pari Bazaar from Dec 8

Bhopal: Eight-day Pari Bazaar from Dec 8

Bhopal: Man arrested for stealing mobile phones from hospital

Bhopal: Man arrested for stealing mobile phones from hospital

Bhopal: Pragya pulls up discom officials for not shifting power lines

Bhopal: Pragya pulls up discom officials for not shifting power lines