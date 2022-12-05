Madhya Pradesh: Fertiliser distribution ongoing at smooth pace in Rewa, says Dy Director Agriculture

Representational image | Photo credit: PTI

Rewa (Madhya Pradesh): The distribution of fertilisers to the farmers of Rewa is ongoing at a smooth pace, the deputy director of Agriculture, UP Bagri said on Monday.

Deputy director Bagri said that till date, 13081.57 tonnes of Urea as well as 15562.15 tonnes of DAP have been distributed to the farmers of Rewa district by the cooperative society, marketing federation as well as private vendors. Continuing his statements, Deputy director Bagri said that 1892.8 tonnes of NPK, 59.55 tonnes of MOP and 1269.2 tonnes of single fertilizers have also been distributed to the farmers.

Further in his statements, Deputy director Bagri said that at present, the fertilizers are available at Markfed, cooperative societies as well as with private vendors. Farmers are also being made aware of the fertilizers’ distribution and availability through announcements made by means of loudspeakers.