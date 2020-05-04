Madhya Pradesh: Fed up with wretched life amid lockdown, Kuchbandhiya tribe plead government for ‘Ghar Vapasi’

Gandhi Nagar in the city is not far from the madding crowd. Yet, there is none to listen to 400 Kuchbandhiyas, a nomadic de-notified tribe who are stranded there.

Other than fear of the corona pandemic, hunger creeps round them. Fed up with the wretched life amidst lockdown, they have pleaded the government to help them reach their native places. Most of them are from Shivpuri in MP while others belong to Baran and Kota in Rajasthan.They pitched in tents near Holy Public School at Shanti Nagar in

Gandhi Nagar in the state capital.

A 45-year-old Ram Singh Adivasi told Free Press, “Madam sarkar Kota se logon ko bula rahi hai, lekin harmari nahi sun rahe hai (madam the government is calling people from Kota, Gujarat, but they are not listening to us).”

Ram who has been coming to Bhopal for 20 years from Shivpuri to sell blankets and quilts at Bairagarh asked when the lockdown will end.

He demanded either the government should help them to reach the native places or allow us to work. “We have nothing to eat. If government allows us to work, we could earn money selling spices and feed our family, comprised 10 members including women and children,” said Ram.

Ram said, “The roof of our home is made of plastic which has almost torn due to wind. We will have to bear huge loss if it rains because blankets and quilts which we bought on loan will get wet”. He said that he talked to collector Saheb few days ago and he said to send some officials but to no avail.

40-year-old Nafeesha Adivasi who hails from Seepri said, “Madam harmare pass kutchh khane ko nahi hai, chhote bachche bhuke hai, kripya ration ki vyavstha kara dijiye (Madam, we have nothing to eat, our children are hungry. Please do arrange ration for us). We are falling short of water too.”

She said 12 days back some people distributed cooked rice but it was half cooked. After that none come, she said. “I went to beg food nearby villages but to no avail. I had to return empty handed,” said the poor mother adding “We want to go back our home.”

Suresh Kuchbandhiya whose father is no more said he is worried for his mother is alone in Kota. She is patient of high blood pressure but he can’t buy medicines for her because he has no money.

Jadu Kuchbandhiya said there are many old women and children in the camp who can’t cover long distance on foot. He said “Bhale hi sarkar humein khane ka rations na de lekin humein apne ghar pahuncha de bahot badi meharbani hogi, ghar se achchha kutchh nahi (We don’t mind if the government doesn’t provide rations to us but let it make arrangement to send us to our native place. There is nothing better like once home).”

Gangabai (55) from Kota said that her children cry when they talk over phone and say to come but she can’t go. “The situation is almost same here, here,” she said.

We are aware of the problem and are planning to take quick action in the matter. They will be sent to their districts as soon as possible. The action will be taken within two days.

- Tarun Pithode, Collector, Bhopal