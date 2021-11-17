Madhya Pradesh: Fed up with debt, farmer ends life

Sehore (Madhya Pradesh): Fed up with debt, a farmer committed suicide in Bhamra village under Ashta police station late Saturday night, police said.

The farmer Kamal Singh committed suicide by hanging himself from the ceiling of his house.

The police further said that on the grounds of information provided by the farmer’s brother the postmortem of the body of the deceased was done and handed over to his family members.

On the other hand, Tehsilder Raghuveer Singh Marawi said that an inquiry into it was being held.

Only after the inquiry, the reasons behind the suicide would come to light, he said.

According to sources in the police department, Narayan Singh informed the police that his 42-year-old brother Kamal had committed suicide.

According to sources, before committing suicide Kamal had tried to pay off the loans by selling his house, but he could not get as much money as was required to pay off the loan.

Published on: Wednesday, November 17, 2021, 12:36 AM IST