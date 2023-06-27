Madhya Pradesh: Featus Found on Train Sent For Post-Morten

Representative Photo

Chhatarpur (Madhya Pradesh): A five-month-old featus was found on the Khajuraho-Kurukshetre train in Bamitha on Monday. The police took the featus into their custody and sent it for post- mortem, official sources said.

According to sources, a Safai worker found it under a seat of a compartment of the train. After Safai worker informed the station master who called the police from Bamitha to the spot, official sources said. Once the post mortem was done, the fetus was buried.