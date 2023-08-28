Madhya Pradesh: FDA Inspects Sweet Shops In Damoh Ahead Of Festive Season

FP Photo

Damoh (Madhya Pradesh): The food and drug administration (FDA) department of Damoh inspected the sweet shops across the district, ahead of the festive season, official sources said on Monday.

The FDA carried out the inspections following the orders of Damoh collector Mayank Agrawal.

Sources said that the FDA team, along with police officials, first raided the Hanuman Garhi sweet shop of the town, from where they collected samples of Mawa. Similarly, another shop located on Cinema road, named New Lokman sweets, was inspected, from where two quintals of Mawa sweets made of sub-standard quality were seized. The cost of the sweets was around Rs 36 thousand.

During this, all the shop owners were directed to sell sweets made of genuine Mawa, and were warned that sweets made of sub-standard quality ingredients shall not be sold, else the offence would invite strict action. Sub inspector of police, Yogendra Gaikwad, constable Yogendra Yadav and other police officials were also present during the inspections.

Read Also Madhya Pradesh: Services Of 22 Trains Suspended Till First Week Of September

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)