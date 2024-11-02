 Madhya Pradesh: Father, Two sons Killed & Another Son Injured In Land Dispute
Dindori superintendent of police Vahani Singh informed that the incident took place in village Lalpur under the Gardasari police station.

Staff ReporterUpdated: Saturday, November 02, 2024, 05:52 AM IST
Representative Image

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): A 65-year-old man and his two sons were axed to death by a group of relatives, and they also injured their third son, over a land dispute Dindori district, police said on Friday. Family members raised protest over the killings.

Dindori superintendent of police Vahani Singh informed that the incident took place in village Lalpur under the Gardasari police station.

In the attack Dharam Singh Maravi and his sons Shivraj Maravi (40) and Raghuraj (28) were killed. Maravi&#39;s third son Ramraj suffered injuries in the attack and is being treated at the district hospital. He said the accused and the victims were members of the families of two brothers locked in a feud over a tract of agricultural land.

The family members raised the protest over the killings, and the SDOP reached the village and met the affect family members and assured them that the police will take action against the culprits of the case. A police team has been deputed in the village to control any untoward situation in the area.

