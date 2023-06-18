MP Shocker! Morena Man Kills 18-Year-Old Daughter, Her Lover, Disposes Bodies In Chambal

MP Shocker! Gwalior Man Kills 18-Year-Old Daughter, Her Lover, Disposes Body In Chambal |

Morena (Madhya Pradesh): In a horrific incident of honour killing, a man killed his 18-year-old daughter along with her lover and disposed their bodies in Chambal river. The man confessed to his crime on Saturday after which police gathered at Reh ghat on the bank of Chambal. Local divers and SDRF team are engaged in searching the dead bodies in the river.

According to reports, Shivani Tomar, (18) from Ratan Basai village, and her lover Radheshyam Tomar (22), from Pura Barbai village, were in a relationship. Both had been missing since June 3. Their relatives lodged a complaint at the police station.

The police had been searching for the duo for 15 days. The police conducted a thorough interrogation with Shivani's relatives.

Shivani's father confessed to committing the crime by accepting his involvement in the murders.

The couple had eloped previously

According to the police, Shivani and Radheshyam had previously eloped from their homes on May 6. They were traced to Uttar Pradesh on May 11 and handed over to their respective families.

SDRF team searching for the dead bodies |

Radheshyam's brother, Ghanashyam Singh Tomar, stated that on June 1, Shivani's father had called and threatened him, demanding that he convince his brother to leave the village.

According to Ghanashyam, on June 3, both Shivani and Radheshyam were missing.

When he informed the police about this threat, they questioned Shivani's father, who confessed to his crime.

The investigation into this shocking double murder case is underway.

