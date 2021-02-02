Madhya Pradesh: Farmers to get interest relief of Rs 550 crore

BHOPAL: The government has decided to waive an interest of Rs 550 crore imposed on farmers’ loans in 2019-’20. The Cabinet decided on Tuesday that the cooperatives department would pay the amount to be waived.

The Congress government had sanctioned loans worth Rs 14,000 crore to farmers. Expecting that their loans would be waived, the farmers did not pay the original amount of the loan. As they failed to pay the original amount, they became defaulters. By waiving the interest on loan, the government brought them out of the cycle of default. Now that the farmers do not have to pay the interest, they have become eligible for loans in the coming years.

The Cabinet also sanctioned Rs 14.8 crore to rescue the Dugdh Sangh from loss. The contractors working for the Public Works Department have been given relief from depositing earnest money which has been reduced from 5% to 3%. The contractors have been given six months more to complete their works. Construction work has stopped at many places because of the corona pandemic. The contractors feared that if they did not deposit the earnest money they would face a penalty. Lessening the amount of earnest money has offered a huge relief to the contractors.