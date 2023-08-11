 Madhya Pradesh: Farmers Stage Sit-In Against Electricity Bills In Lalitpur
Madhya Pradesh: Farmers Stage Sit-In Against Electricity Bills In Lalitpur

FP News ServiceUpdated: Friday, August 11, 2023, 11:33 PM IST
Madhya Pradesh: Farmers Stage Sit-In Against Electricity Bills In Lalitpur | FP Photo

Lalitpur (Madhya Pradesh): More than 200 farmers staged a sit-in outside the collectorate on Friday, protesting against power bills sent to them.

They alleged that the government had promised them to provide free electricity, but they were getting inflated power bills.

They told the sub-divisional magistrate (SDM) that they were not in a position to foot the power bills.

The angry farmers further alleged that the government reneged on the promises it had made to them.

Apart from that, they did not get insurance for the damaged crops.

Since the insurance companies have been changed, it will be difficult for them to get money for the damaged crops.

The SDM tried to pacify the farmers, but they were not ready to end their agitation.

According to the farmers, they will not end their agitation unless some senior officer listens to their problems.

Nevertheless, the farmers ended their sit-in after senior officials assured that their problems would be solved within three days.

The farmers handed over a memorandum in which they alleged that the insurance companies prepared reports with forged signatures of the farmers.

