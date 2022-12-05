e-Paper Get App
Madhya Pradesh: Farmers should not face problem at paddy buying centres, says Collector

Madhya Pradesh: Farmers should not face problem at paddy buying centres, says Collector

There should be enough sacs at the paddy procurement centre, and the farmers, the porters and the weight menshould be given payment on time.

FP News ServiceUpdated: Monday, December 05, 2022, 10:01 PM IST
article-image
FP Photo
Narmadapuram (Madhya Pradesh): Collector of Narmadapuram has directed the all sub-divisional magistrates (SDMs) of the district to ensure that the farmers do not face any problems at the time of buying paddy.

There should be enough sacs at the paddy procurement centre, and the farmers, the porters and the weight menshould be given payment on time.

The collector issued the directives at a time-limit meeting on Monday. He also asked the officials associated with paddy procurement to inspect the procurement centres and to solve the problems there.

Singh also reviewed the pension-related cases, and stopped the increment of the education officer of the development block for his failure to put up a pension case before the district treasury. The education officer concerned had been asked to put up the case before the treasure.

Singh also reviewed the progress of Ayushman card and asked the chief executive officer and chief medical officer to ensure that the Ayushman cards of new beneficiaries are soon made.

The collector also asked the SDMs to speed up the caste certificate-making process.

He also reviewed the progress of the cases lodged at CM Helpline and asked the officials to ensure that all those cases have been properly worked out.

Read Also
MP: National Lok Adalat held in Narmadpuram
article-image

