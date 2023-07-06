Madhya Pradesh: Farmers Not Getting Proper Claims Against Crop Loss

Representative image

Sehore (Madhya Pradesh): The insurance companies are charging full premium under the crop insurance scheme for crop loss, but they are not making payments to the farmers.

According to official sources, the insurance claims, against crops damaged during the Rabi and Kharif seasons, were given to farmers in the financial year 2021-22.

On the other hand, the farmers said many of them had been deprived of the insurance claim.

The farmers from Sheel Kheda, Wankheda, Hasan PurTinauniya, Nipaniya Kala, Londiya, Dhan Khedi, Devli, Kapuri and Charnal villages of Sehore reached the collectorate on Tuesday.

They handed over a memorandum to the officials at the collectorate, demanding insurance claims.

According to a farmer from Van Kheda village Dheeraj Singh Rajput, he has ten acres and soy bean crops grown in 2021 were damaged.

The employees of the insurance corporation surveyed his farmland and registered 80 per cent of crop loss, but he did not get the insurance claim accordingly, Rajput said.

Similarly, farmers from Sheekheda village Kailash Patel, AbulalAhirwar and KaluramDeshwali, said they had been paying the premium for the past three years.

Yet, they are not getting claims, Ahirwar and Deshwali said.

According to a farmer from Phool Mogra village Shafiq Khan, he has a Kisan Credit Card (KCC) of Rs 34,000 and the Punjab National Bank (PNB) has deducted Rs 3,500, but he got the insurance claim of Rs 3, 480.

Over four lakh farmers demanded claims

More than four lakh farmers applied for claims against crop loss during the Kharif and Rabi seasons in the financial year 2021-22.

Deputy director of agriculture KK Pandey said the insurance company had surveyed the crop loss.

The farmers, whose losses were nominal, were declared ineligible by the insurance company, he said.

The company decides the claims on the basis of the entire area of the farmland where the crops were grown, he said.

On the other hand, according to general manager of the district cooperative bank TN Yadav, the agriculture department monitors the crop loss surveys and insurance claims, the bank simply deposits the premiums taken from the farmers.